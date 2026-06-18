Germany sends vessel to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission
Image: Franziska Wüst/DW
Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that two ships are being sent to the Red Sea in preparation for a potential military mission in the Strait of Hormuz.
"As we speak, our minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are sailing through the Suez Canal towards the Red Sea," he told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Pistorius said approval would be needed from Iran and Oman before any participation in a minesweeping operation, and added any mission would also depend on the developments in further talks between Iran and the United States.
By Ulviyya Salmanli