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Germany sends vessel to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission

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Germany sends vessel to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission
Image: Franziska Wüst/DW

Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday that two ships are being sent to the Red Sea in preparation for a potential military mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

"As we speak, our ​minesweeper Fulda and the ​supply ship Mosel are sailing through the Suez Canal towards the ​Red Sea," he ​told reporters as he arrived for ‌a ⁠meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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Pistorius said approval would be needed from ​Iran ​and ⁠Oman before any participation in a minesweeping ​operation, and added ​any ⁠mission would also depend on the developments in further ⁠talks ​between Iran ​and the United States.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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