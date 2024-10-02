Germany summons Iranian envoy, urges citizens to leave Iran
Germany has summoned the Iranian ambassador to express its condemnation of Tehran's missile attack on Israel last night.“We summoned the Iranian ambassador,” foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer told reporters, adding that the ambassador himself was not in Berlin and that the charge d’affaires had attended instead, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Meanwhile, the German foreign ministry urged its citizens to leave Iran, saying the situation there is volatile and could change at any time.
On the night of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a large-scale missile attack on Israel , reportedly using ballistic and hypersonic missiles. An air alert was declared across Israel, with civilians ordered to seek shelter. The IRGC claimed that 90% of the missiles successfully hit their targets.
According to Israeli authorities, about 180 missiles were fired toward Israel, though most were intercepted by Israeli defense systems.
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, calling it a "big mistake" by Iran. He warned that Tehran would face consequences, stating, "The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to take revenge on our enemies."