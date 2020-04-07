Germany thanks Azerbaijan for showing solidarity in fight against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for showing the gesture of friendship and solidarity.

“Last night, the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku was lighted in the colors of the German and Azerbaijani flags. With the campaign lasting several days, Azerbaijan expresses its support for Germany and other countries affected by coronavirus,” the German Embassy in Baku wrote on Facebook.

The German embassy also informed that Ambassador Wolfgang Manig met with Anar Alakbarov, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Center and Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on April 6.

During the meeting, the German diplomat noted that this step testifies not only to intergovernmental friendship, but also to the friendship of peoples.

“For me, this is a very good sign. The German flag was displayed at one of the most important sites in Azerbaijan. Thank you very much!” the embassy wrote.

In a sign of Azerbaijan's solidarity with the international community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the flag of one of the states affected by the virus will be displayed daily at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which is a worldwide architectural monument.

Flags are changed daily in accordance with the order of the first letter of the country name in the English alphabet. In this way, the Heydar Aliyev Center expresses support and respect to the states and their peoples who have been severely affected by the spread of COVID-19.

News.Az

