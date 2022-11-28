Germany tie with Spain to keep World Cup dreams alive

Germany tie with Spain to keep World Cup dreams alive

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany were held to a 1-1 draw with Spain on Sunday, enabling them to keep their World Cup dreams alive in Group E.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain opened the scoring when Alvaro Morata made a close-range finish in the 62nd minute.

But Germany leveled with an 83rd-minute goal from Niclas Fuellkrug and the match ended with a 1-1 draw.

In another Group E match, Costa Rica beat Japan 1-0 at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, with the goal coming from Keysher Fuller.

Spain are atop the standings with four points while Germany are at the bottom of the group with one point.

Japan and Costa Rica have collected three points each so far.

On Dec. 1, Spain will face Japan, while Germany will take on Costa Rica

The 29-day football event kicked off on Nov. 20 and will end with the final at the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium on Dec. 18.

News.Az