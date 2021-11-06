Germany to offer COVID-19 booster to all vaccinated people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany will offer a COVID-19 booster to all vaccinated people six months after receiving their previous dose, Health Minister Jens Spahn announced on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Booster shots after six months should become the norm, not the exception," Spahn said following a meeting with health ministers from the country’s federal states, adding that this will provide stronger protection.

Germany reported a record 37,120 new coronavirus cases on Friday, marking the highest single-day count since the pandemic began early last year. The surge in new infections raised fears that the winter would lead to more outbreaks.

Spahn said state authorities will step up vaccination efforts in the coming days, tighten testing rules and introduce additional preventive measures, especially at nursing homes and elderly care facilities.

Germany has started administering booster shots to health care workers and older people in September, but the slow pace of vaccination sparked concern and criticism.

So far, nearly 2,5 million booster shots were administered to the seniors.

The country’s overall vaccination rate also lags behind other EU member states like Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

As of Friday, 57.9 million people in Germany, or 69.6% of the population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while 55.7 million, or 67%, have been fully vaccinated.

In Portugal, 87.7% of the population, in Spain 80.4%, and in Italy 77.8% received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

News.Az

