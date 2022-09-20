Germany to send Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers

The German Armed Forces will provide Ukraine with four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition, the German Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

“Despite the difficult material position, Bundeswehr will support Ukraine by providing four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition,” the ministry noted.

Thus, the number of these systems supplied to Ukraine jointly with the Netherlands has reached 22, 14 of which have been transferred by Germany.

News.Az