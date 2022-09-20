Yandex metrika counter

Germany to send Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers

  • World
  • Share
Germany to send Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers

The German Armed Forces will provide Ukraine with four more Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition, the German Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

“Despite the difficult material position, Bundeswehr will support Ukraine by providing four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammunition,” the ministry noted.

Thus, the number of these systems supplied to Ukraine jointly with the Netherlands has reached 22, 14 of which have been transferred by Germany.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      