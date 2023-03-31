Germany to start withdrawal from Mali from June

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since 2013, the German contingent has been part of the integrated multidimensional mission of the United Nations for the stabilization of the country.

Germany will initiate the withdrawal of its troops from Mali from June 2024 next, to be completed in May. This is what the weekly Der Spiegel reports, recalling that the German contingent is part of the integrated multidimensional mission of the United Nations for the stabilization of Mali (Minusma), ongoing since 2013, agenzia nova reported.

The departments deployed by Germany have a maximum limit of 1.400 personnel. 1.270 servicemen are currently stationed at Camp Castor. Lastly, the participation of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) in Minusma was extended by the federal government until May 31 next year, introducing the possibility of a withdrawal in the event that the safety of the troops is no longer guaranteed.

In November 2022, the then-German Defense Minister, Christine Lambert, announced that the Bundeswehr's withdrawal from Mali would begin "from the summer of 2023". Last January, Lambrecht's successor at the helm of Defense, Boris Pistorius declared that staying in the Sahel country "until May 2024 makes absolutely no sense in the current conditions".

