Germany to study Russia’s experience of organizing World Cup

"Our agencies closely cooperated with Russia during the World Cup"

Germany will study Russia’s experience of organizing the 2018 FIFA World Cup before hosting the 2024 UEFA European Championship, First Secretary at the German Embassy in Moscow Matthias Roth told TASS on Tuesday.

"Our agencies closely cooperated with Russia during the World Cup," he said during a German delegation’s visit to Russia’s Rostov region, aimed at resuming its ties with the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. "We will definitely study the experience of organizing the World Cup here in Russia and we hope to provide our guests with the same hospitality," the embassy official added.

He also said that stadiums in Germany were ready for the tournament, "we will have to carry out a certain upgrade and adapt our facilities but it will hardly require much effort."

The embassy’s first secretary pointed out that "thanks to the World Cup, Russia managed to show its good sides to tourists from all over the world."

Earlier on Tuesday, Roth said that Germany expected that the 2024 UEFA European Championship would take place at the same high level as the Russia-hosted 2018 FIFA World Cup.

