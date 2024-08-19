Germany unveils new military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany has allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine, featuring the IRIS-T air defense system and other military equipment, according to a report on the German Defense Ministry's website dated August 19, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

The new aid package includes:1 IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition10 surface drones16 Vector reconnaissance drones6 high-mobility engineering excavators1 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare partsMaterial for explosive ordnance disposal55,000 first aid kits700 MK 556 assault rifles10 HLR 338 precision rifles with ammunition50 CR 308 riflesGermany's military assistance to UkraineThe German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing sources, claimed on Aug. 17 that the updated draft of Germany’s 2025 budget does not include an increase in military aid to Ukraine.According to the newspaper, new requests from the German Ministry of Defense will no longer be approved due to strict restrictions imposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Ministry of Finance.On the same day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that claims about the alleged cessation of military aid by the German government are inaccurate and manipulative. The level of support Berlin will provide to Kyiv in 2025 will only be known after the budget is approved, which is expected no earlier than November of this year.In response to a query from Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, Germany's Ministry of Finance stated that bilateral aid to Ukraine from Germany in the future will be partially integrated into international programs.

News.Az