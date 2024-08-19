Germany unveils new military aid package for Ukraine
Germany has allocated a new military aid package for Ukraine, featuring the IRIS-T air defense system and other military equipment, according to a report on the German Defense Ministry's website dated August 19, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.The new aid package includes:
1 IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system
14,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition
10 surface drones
16 Vector reconnaissance drones
6 high-mobility engineering excavators
1 Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle with spare parts
Material for explosive ordnance disposal
55,000 first aid kits
700 MK 556 assault rifles
10 HLR 338 precision rifles with ammunition
50 CR 308 rifles
Germany's military assistance to Ukraine
The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, citing sources, claimed on Aug. 17 that the updated draft of Germany’s 2025 budget does not include an increase in military aid to Ukraine.
According to the newspaper, new requests from the German Ministry of Defense will no longer be approved due to strict restrictions imposed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Ministry of Finance.
On the same day, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that claims about the alleged cessation of military aid by the German government are inaccurate and manipulative. The level of support Berlin will provide to Kyiv in 2025 will only be known after the budget is approved, which is expected no earlier than November of this year.
In response to a query from Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, Germany's Ministry of Finance stated that bilateral aid to Ukraine from Germany in the future will be partially integrated into international programs.