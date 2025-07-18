Germany urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza in 'safe' and 'humane' manner

On Friday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to ensure that aid to Palestinians is distributed in a "safe" and "humane" manner, as stated by his spokesman.

Merz held a phone call with Netanyahu and discussed the latest developments in the region, expressing his hope for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, his spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu.

"The Chancellor emphasized that urgently needed humanitarian aid must now reach the people in the Gaza Strip in a safe and humane manner," he said, referring to Israel's internationally condemned and controversial aid distribution mechanism.

Merz firmly called for the immediate release of all remaining individuals held captive by Hamas, including German citizens.

“Chancellor Merz spoke out in favor of finding a viable post-war order for Gaza that takes into account Israeli security needs and the Palestinian right to self-determination,” the spokesman added, noting that Berlin considers Hamas disarmament essential.

He also noted that, during the phone call, Merz emphasized that "there should be no steps toward annexation of the West Bank," reinforcing Germany's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly emphasizing the country's historical responsibility to Israel stemming from its Nazi past and the crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

However, the Merz government has adopted a more critical stance in recent weeks following Israel's renewed military offensive in Gaza, blockade of humanitarian aid distribution, and Israeli ministers' proposals to expel Palestinians and annex the territory.

Since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in 2023, nearly 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel currently faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its actions in Gaza, where at least 1.9 million Palestinians remain displaced and suffer from severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.

