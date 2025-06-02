Germany urges Israel to facilitate urgent Gaza relief efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip during a phone conversation, government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said Monday.

“He (Merz) expressed his hope for a speedy agreement on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire. At the same time, he emphasized the urgent need to immediately allow sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and ensure its safe distribution to the civilian population,” Kornelius said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The chancellor reiterated that the German government continues to view a negotiated two-state solution as the best opportunity to enable Israelis and Palestinians to live together peacefully,” he added.

The chancellor and his Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently toughened their tone toward the Israeli government as they argued that Tel Aviv has not kept its promise to ensure supplies to the Palestinian civilian population through the new Israeli-American distribution channel starting May 25.

Last week, Wadephul slammed Israel’s Gaza strategy, stressing that denying food and medicine to Palestinian civilians was “unacceptable” and violated international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the WDR European Forum in Berlin, Wadephul expressed Germany's deep concern over the situation in Gaza and outlined ongoing diplomatic efforts to persuade the Israeli government to allow more aid deliveries to Palestinian civilians.

News.Az