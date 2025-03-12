Germany urges Israel to follow UN court's rulings

A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry urged Israel to adhere to the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in response to a question from Anadolu during a news conference on Wednesday in Berlin, News.Az reports.

“Like many other countries, we expect the rulings of the International Court of Justice to be respected and the provision of humanitarian aid and electricity to be guaranteed,” said Kathrin Deschauer. The ICJ ruled last year that Israel is required to provide Gaza with basic needs under international law.

Asked if Germany would consider suspending humanitarian aid, electricity and water as a collective punishment, Deschauer expressed an unwillingness to agree with that tactic.

She underscored that Germany has urged Israel to restore humanitarian aid and restore electricity, and it was a matter of providing vital supplies to a large number of people.

Asked if Germany might impose national or EU sanctions on Israel if the situation continues, Deschauer stressed the need for context and citied the ICJ ruling.

She also noted that Germany is among the largest humanitarian aid providers and emphasized the importance of ensuring aid and resources it supplies reach those in need.