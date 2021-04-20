Merkel stresses importance of observing int’l law to avoid such conflicts as Karabakh one in future

Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel pointed out the importance of observing the international law to avoid conflicts like the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh in the future.

The rule-based order is an important principle of coexistence, Merkel said in a video message during the PACE spring session.

"When the sovereignty and integrity of countries are called into question, it is contrary to our common values. We saw this during the events in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The Council of Europe can play a decisive role here if all its institutions are united," she added.

