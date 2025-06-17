Germany’s Merz lauds Israel’s strikes on Iran
Photo: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear weapons program could be completely destroyed if Tehran does not resume negotiations, reflecting a tougher European position amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.
Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, Merz told broadcaster ZDF that while Israel lacks the military capability to eliminate Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, “the Americans have them.” He emphasized that while Iran’s leadership has been severely weakened by recent Israeli strikes, diplomatic channels remain open, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
“This regime is very weakened and will probably not return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain,” Merz said in a separate interview with Welt. “If a new situation were to arise, Germany, France and the United Kingdom would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as they were until last Thursday.”
The G7 summit issued a joint statement late Monday supporting Israel and labeling Iran a destabilizing force in the Middle East. The statement called for broader regional de-escalation.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, also attending the summit, said U.S. President Donald Trump had given no indication the United States was preparing to join the conflict. “There is nothing the President said that suggests he’s about to get involved in this conflict — on the contrary, the G7 statement was about de-escalation,” Starmer told reporters.
Trump, who left the summit early, said he seeks a “real end” to the nuclear dispute with Iran and hinted that he may send senior American officials to meet with the Islamic Republic. Possible envoys include U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance.