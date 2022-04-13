Germany’s Scholz expected to visit Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit Kyiv, Oleksiy Arestovych, advisor to the Office of Ukrainian president, said in an interview with German ARD TV channel, News.Az reports.

“Our president is waiting for the chancellor's visit to make practical decisions, including on the supply of weapons,” Arestovych said.

The advisor declined to comment on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s refusal of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Ukraine.

News.Az