Germany’s Scholz makes first visit to Kyiv in over two years

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday arrived in Kyiv for his first visit in two and a half years.

Scholz, who traveled to Ukraine by train, is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, News.Az reports, citing DPA.

The visit was not publicly announced beforehand due to "security reasons."Earlier, Scholz confirmed that Germany would provide Ukraine with weapons valued at 650 million euros in December as part of continued support for the country amid its ongoing conflict.

