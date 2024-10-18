Germany’s Scholz warns NATO’s involvement in Ukraine war could lead to ‘catastrophe’

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO's involvement in the ongoing war in Ukraine could result in a catastrophe that must be avoided, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

Scholz made the remarks at a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden in Berlin, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. "Our position is clear. We support Ukraine as much as we can. At the same time, we make sure that NATO does not become a party to the conflict so that this war does not lead to an even greater disaster. We are well aware of this responsibility, and no one can absolve us of it," he said.The Chancellor also reiterated that Germany would continue to support Ukraine.

News.Az