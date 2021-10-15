Germany's SPD, Greens, FDP announce initial deal for next govt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaders from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and two smaller parties have agreed to recommend to their party bases moving into formal coalition talks, the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said on Friday, News.Az reports citing AFP.

SPD, who came first in last month's election, the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP) said exploratory talks on whether they had enough in common to form a government together had been constructive.

"We have agreed on a text from the exploratory talks," said Scholz, adding that this "is a very good result that clearly shows that a government that aims to ensure we achieve progress can be formed in Germany."

"A new start is possible with the three parties coming together," he told a news conference.

