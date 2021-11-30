Germany's SPD will announce its ministers next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany's chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz said on Monday his Social Democrats (SPD) would wait for a party congress this weekend to approve a coalition deal with the Greens and Free Democrats before announcing the assignation of cabinet posts, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The centre-left party is due to sign off on the deal, under which it gets seven out of 16 ministerial positions including defense, labour, health and interior, at a congress on Saturday.

"We will say next week who the men and women are who will implement (the coalition deal) for us and Germany," Scholz, who will take over from conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel, said in an online party forum.

With Germany hitting new record high COVID-19 weekly incidences day after day, some political leaders are calling for the SPD to already announce who will take over the health ministry from conservative Jens Spahn.

