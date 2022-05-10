Germany’s top diplomat visits Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning, News.Az reports citing Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Baerbock is the first member of the federal government to visit Kyiv since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The foreign minister arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train.

According to Focus online, Baerbock visited the city of Bucha near Kyiv upon her arrival.

