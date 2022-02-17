Get back VAT with “Kabinetim”!

+ ↺ − 16 px

"ƏDV Geri Al" service is available in Azercell’s "Kabinetim" mobile application

Azercell introduces an innovative solution to further enhance the customer experience of its subscribers. Thus, for the first time in Azerbaijani telecom market, Azercell customers can claim their VAT refund (“ƏDV Geri Al”) via their “Kabinetim” application without a need for any additional tools.

“ƏDV Geri Al” service is now embedded directly in the “Kabinetim” application as a side menu. Using the QR button from the tab menu to scan the purchase checks, subscribers can add a refunded VAT to their balance straight away. With this new service, “Kabinetim” users can enjoy all the paid services offered by this app by immediately transferring the VAT balance to the balance of the Azercell number.

Azercell introduces the “ƏDV Geri Al” service within the framework of the joint project with the IBA. The application allows to obtain instant information about this service through push notifications. Furthermore, "Kabinetim" users will be able to get answers to all inquiries related to the “ƏDV Geri Al” service via the online chat of the mobile application.

“ƏDV Geri Al” service is a project to refund 15% of the VAT on non-cash and 10% of the VAT on cash payments for goods received from a trade or catering facilities in Azerbaijan.

Aiming to empower subscribers’ lives by easing the connectivity Azercell allows its subscribers to manage their numbers online 24 hours a day via “Kabinetim”. With the application, available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, subscribers can top up the phone balance, order and change tariffs and internet packages, activate and deactivate a range of services, and immediately contact customer service via online chat. Customers can join Busuu program to learn foreign languages, Bookmate online library, NNTV with more than 200 channels, as well as SberZvuk, with more than 50 million songs and thousands of podcasts worldwide, and other applications through the “Kabinetim” app.

The multifunctional “Kabinetim” application running on both iOS and Android operating systems can be downloaded for free from the App Store, PlayStore, or Huawei AppGallery.

