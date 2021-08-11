Get to know the new releases within the “Kabinetim” app even faster!

The new version of Azercell's unique mobile application is now available on all platforms

It is now possible to use a more advanced version of Azercell's "Kabinetim" mobile application, which allows subscribers to fully control their numbers, top-up their balance, order and change tariff and internet packages, and connect to applications.

Users do not need to transfer to any other section to view the latest offers in the new version of “Kabinetim” mobile app. Display of such information on the home page of the "Kabinetim" account allows subscribers to immediately take advantage of special discounts and offers.

The new release of the application also improves the push notifications’ user experience. This gives subscribers instant access to updates, campaigns and other information, even if the application is not open.

“Kabinetim”, extensively facilitating the work of subscribers, is available on both iOS and Android operating systems. The application can be downloaded for free from the App Store, PlayStore and Huawei AppGallery without a subscription fee. If “Kabinetim” is not updated automatically, you can use the link bit.ly/Kabinetim to download it. You can also receive a direct link to download the application by dialing *110#.

With "Kabinetim" you can subscribe to Azercell's IVI, Bookmate, NNTV, SberZvuk and BluTV applications, as well as share them with your friends and earn a bonus balance. Note that the "Kabinetim" application can be easily used not only on a smartphone, but also on a web platform. The program does not consume megabytes. To use the features of the application, you only need to register your Azercell number.

Azercell will constantly develop the “Kabinetim” mobile app to provide its subscribers with the best digital experience.

