Ghalibaf re-elected as Iran parliament speaker

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Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been re-elected as the speaker of Iran’s parliament for a seventh consecutive term, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ghalibaf, who also plays a leading role in negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war, secured enough votes from lawmakers to retain his position, confirming his continued political influence within the Islamic Consultative Assembly.

He has been a central figure in Iran’s political and security establishment for years and is widely regarded as one of the key negotiators involved in current diplomatic efforts.

News.Az