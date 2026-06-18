Ghana convenes conference on reparations

The Next Steps Conference on Reparatory Justice has begun in Accra, the capital city of Ghana.

The three-day conference brings together heads of state and government, policymakers, legal experts, academics, civil society representatives, and members of the African diaspora to progress plans to secure reparatory justice, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

The conference focuses on legal frameworks, implementation mechanisms, and institutional reforms needed for reparations.

This meeting follows the adoption of United Nations general assembly resolution A/RES/80/250 on March 25, 2026.

This landmark resolution is the first in the UN’s 80-year history dedicated exclusively to slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

The resolution acknowledges the trafficking of enslaved Africans as being among the gravest crimes against humanity and calls for good-faith dialogue on reparatory justice, including the restitution of cultural property.

Organisers say the conference is intended to sustain the momentum generated by the resolution and help shape a structured, inclusive, and action-oriented global framework to address the enduring legacy of slavery and the transatlantic slave trade.

Delegates will also participate in a commemorative event at Christiansborg Castle in Osu, Accra, a historic site linked to the transatlantic slave trade.

Ghana has reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with international partners, civil society organisations, and the diplomatic community to promote the objectives of the UN resolution.