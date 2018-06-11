Glasgow through eyes of Azerbaijani photojournalist

+ ↺ − 16 px

A photo exhibition hosted by Migrant Voice opened in Glasgow's Centre for Contemporary Arts on Friday.

The "Changing Lenses: Glasgow Stories Of Integration" exhibition features 27 Glasgow-based participants from 24 countries, charting the newcomers' and host communities' experiences of settling into Glasgow life.

Photographs are brought together with podcasts and writing pieces in this exhibition that features work made as part of a series of workshops delivered by the photographers Karen Gordon and Robin Mitchell, the Turner Prize artist Duncan Campbell, the writers Ruskin Gammon and Samina Chaudhry and the filmmaker Amparo Fortuny.

Azerbaijan was represented by photojournalist and political commentator Fuad Alakbarov. The Glasgow-based artist will be mounting his first Glasgow solo photography exhibition next year.

The launch ceremony was attended by over 200 admirers of art, artists of various art schools, as well as members of the local community. The exhibition is being staged at Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts until Monday and will tour England.

News.Az

