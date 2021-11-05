Global Baku Forum ‘great platform’ for having open, direct discussions on issues of global importance - Moldova’s ex-PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In general, these kinds of events such as the 8th Global Baku Forum organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center have a huge impact at the international level. Because, first, it is a great platform to have open, sincere, and direct discussions about many areas that are problematic for societies, as well as are of global importance,” Former Prime Minister of Moldova Chiril Gaburici told AZERTAC.

The former PM congratulated Azerbaijan on its glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev that has resulted in the liberation of its historical lands from the almost 30-year long occupation. “I am happy that the war ended. I hope, finally, the focus is not on war or fight, but on construction. I think it is a great opportunity for Azerbaijan really to reestablish and reconstruct the liberated territories and to make life better for those people who will be living in that areas in Karabakh,” Gaburici said.

Gaburici also hailed the global initiatives put forward by the Azerbaijani government to fight against COVID pandemic. “I am happy that more and more political leaders are supporting these initiatives. I hope that more and more important players from the business side will also get involved in these initiatives. What we need is to put all together and set up one road, one plan, one target and to move towards that. Otherwise, we will not overcome the pandemic. Since it is a challenge for all of us we need to have a united front to fight COVID-19. We need to unite as a family, take serious actions and win the fight against COVID-19,” he added.

