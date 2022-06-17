Global Baku Forum ‘important platform’ to discuss urgent issues on global agenda – expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Global Baku Forum is an important platform to discuss and address urgent issues on the global agenda, Zaur Mammadov, head of Baku Club of Political Scientists, candidate of political sciences, told News.Az.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” kicked off in the Azerbaijani capital on Thursday. President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening of the three-day forum.

The fact that more than 400 delegates from over 50 countries are taking part in the 9th Global Baku Forum testifies to the particular significance of the event, expert Mammadov said.

He noted that the Global Baku Forum is also of great importance for conveying to the international conflict the realities of Azerbaijan, the post-conflict situation as well as Azerbaijan’s steps to ensure peace in the region.

“During the three-day forum, the guests will also have an opportunity to get closely acquainted with Azerbaijan’s culture and history,” Mammadov said.

He said the forum participants will also visit the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“The forum participants will also have an opportunity to visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region and witness the ongoing restoration work there,” the expert added.

News.Az