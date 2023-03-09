Global Baku Forum is of crucial importance in terms of promoting intercultural dialogue: Latvia’s ex-president

Global Baku Forum is of crucial importance in terms of promoting intercultural dialogue: Latvia’s ex-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th Global Baku Forum, which is organized by Azerbaijan, is of crucial importance in terms of promoting intercultural dialogue, former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

The former Latvian President said that the Global Baku Forum is a very significant event, which provides a broad platform for strengthening humanitarian cooperation and exploring ways to address issues of global importance.

News.Az