Global bodies launch platform to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

+ ↺ − 16 px

The heads of the world health, intellectual property, and global trade bodies on Thursday agreed on intensified cooperation in support of access to medical technologies worldwide to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported.

World Health Organization’s (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Daren Tang and World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said they want to map out further collaboration to tackle the pandemic.

"We will implement a joint platform for tripartite technical assistance to countries relating to their needs for Covid-19 medical technologies," they said in a joint statement.

The statement said that they are "acutely conscious of our shared responsibility to communities across the world as they confront a health crisis of unprecedented severity and scale."

"We pledged to bring the full extent of the expertise and resources of our respective institutions to bear in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the health and well-being of all people, everywhere around the globe," it added.

The agency heads said they will set up workshops to strengthen countries' abilities to deal with data.

News.Az