Global bodies launch platform to tackle COVID-19 pandemic
The heads of the world health, intellectual property, and global trade bodies on Thursday agreed on intensified cooperation in support of access to medical technologies worldwide to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported.
World Health Organization’s (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus, World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Daren Tang and World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said they want to map out further collaboration to tackle the pandemic.
"We will implement a joint platform for tripartite technical assistance to countries relating to their needs for Covid-19 medical technologies," they said in a joint statement.
The statement said that they are "acutely conscious of our shared responsibility to communities across the world as they confront a health crisis of unprecedented severity and scale."
"We pledged to bring the full extent of the expertise and resources of our respective institutions to bear in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the health and well-being of all people, everywhere around the globe," it added.
The agency heads said they will set up workshops to strengthen countries' abilities to deal with data.