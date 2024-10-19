Global cholera cases exceed 47,000 in September: WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In September 2024, over 47,000 cholera cases were reported worldwide, with fatalities rising to 580, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The organization noted new outbreaks in Niger and Thailand, with a total of 47,234 cases and approximately 583 deaths documented across 14 countries in three regions. While cases decreased by 15% compared to August, the mortality rate surged by 89%, News.Az reports.Afghanistan reported the highest number of cases at 17,856, followed by Sudan with 15,047, Pakistan with 5,521, Nigeria with 3,615, and Yemen with 2,706. From January 1 to September 29, a total of 439,724 cholera cases and 3,432 deaths were registered globally, with the highest incidence in the East Mediterranean region and Africa. Notably, Afghanistan has seen over 140,000 cases this year, while Pakistan, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ethiopia have also reported significant numbers.Cholera, an acute intestinal infection, is primarily spread through contaminated food and water.

