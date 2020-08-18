Global coronavirus cases exceed 22 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 22 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are 22,052,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases globally.

A total of 777,470 people have died after contracting the virus while 14,795,803 have recovered after treatment.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to 213 countries and territories.

News.Az