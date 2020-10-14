Global coronavirus cases exceed 38 million mark

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 38,006,121 cases of Covid-19 have so far been recorded globally as of 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, CNN reports.

The global death toll stands at 1,083,875. The United States leads with the most known Covid-19 infections and deaths worldwide.

There are at least 7,850,829 cases and 215,775 deaths from the disease in the country, according to JHU.

The US, India and Brazil together account for more than half of the world's coronavirus cases, the figures show.

