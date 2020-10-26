Global coronavirus cases exceed 43 million mark

+ ↺ − 16 px

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed 43 million globally, with over 1.1 million fatalities and more than 28.8 million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The number of healthy people from coronavirus has risen to 31.9636 and there are 12.68529 active cases. The United States ranks first among countries infected with the coronavirus, with 230,510 deaths and 8,889,179 infected people.

India ranks second in the world in terms of coronavirus cases, where the death toll has risen to more than 119,000, while more than 7,990,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Brazil has risen to more than 157,000, while the number of people affected is more than 5.394 million.

More than 1.513 million people have been infected with the coronavirus in Russia, and the total death toll has exceeded 26,500. More than 1.1 million people have been affected in Spain, while 34,752 people have lost their lives. In France, more than 1.138 million people were affected and 34,761 lost their lives.

In Argentina, more than 1,090,000 people have been affected and 28,896 deaths have been reported. More than 30,000 deaths have been reported in Colombia, while more than 1,015,000 cases have been reported. In Peru, 888,715 people have been affected and 34,149 have died.

News.Az