Global coronavirus cases exceed 598 million
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 598 million, according to Worldometers data, News.Az reports.
As of August 18, there have been 598,280,023 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6,464,138 deaths and 554,798,858 recoveries.
The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 95.5 million cases and over 1 million deaths.
The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded cases exceeding 44 million and 34 million respectively.