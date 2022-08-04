Yandex metrika counter

Global coronavirus cases pass 585 million

  • Health
  • Share
Global coronavirus cases pass 585 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 585 million, according to Worldometer, News.Az reports.

As of August 4, there have been 585,143,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6,424,682 deaths and 555,361,787 recoveries.

The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 93.3 million cases and over 1 million deaths.

The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded cases exceeding 44 million and 33 million respectively.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      