Global coronavirus cases pass 585 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 585 million, according to Worldometer, News.Az reports.

As of August 4, there have been 585,143,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 6,424,682 deaths and 555,361,787 recoveries.

The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths, with more than 93.3 million cases and over 1 million deaths.

The US is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded cases exceeding 44 million and 33 million respectively.

News.Az