Global coronavirus cases surpass 19 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global coronavirus cases exceeded the 19 million mark Thursday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths from the virus has reached 713,406, with recoveries topping 11.48 million.

The US remains the worst-hit country, with over 4.88 million infections, while its death toll exceeds 160,000.

Brazil, which has the largest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Latin America, has the second-highest number of infections worldwide at over 2.91 million.

India, Russia, South Africa and Mexico are also among the hardest-hit countries in the world.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 88,452 cases so far, including 4,680 deaths and 81,593 recoveries.

The virus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions since late last year.

News.Az