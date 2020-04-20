Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.4 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has reached 2 million 407 thousand 439, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 165,000.

As many as 625,202 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (764,265 confirmed cases). 40,565 deaths were reported. Then comes Spain which confirmed 198,674 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 20,453. Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 178,972cases. 23,660 patients have died.

The next is France, overtaking Germany, with a total of 152,894 cases and 19,718 deaths. Germany has confirmed 145,742 cases and 4,642 deaths. Germany is followed by the UK which reported 120,067 confirmed cases and 16,060 deaths. Turkey overtook China and confirmed 83,306 cases. The deaths comprise 2,017.

China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirmed a total of 82,747 cases. The death toll here is 4,632. The total number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 82,211. The number of deaths is 5,118. Iran is followed by Russia where the number of confirmed cases has reached 42,853 and the death toll is 361.

Among the Arab states the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has the largest number of confirmed cases – 6,781. 41 death cases have been registered here. Qatar confirmed 5,448 cases and 8 deaths. The death toll among the Arab states is the highest in Egypt as 239 patients have died, but the country has less confirmed cases – 3,144. Iraq confirmed 1,539 cases and 82 deaths. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 39. 3 death cases have been registered.

