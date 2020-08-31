Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global coronavirus infections soared past 25 million on Sunday, as countries around the world further tightened restrictions to try to stop the rampaging pandemic.

A million additional cases have been detected globally roughly every four days since mid-July, with India on Sunday setting the record for the highest single-day rise in cases with 78,761.

A country of 1.4 billion people, India now has the fastest-growing daily coronavirus caseload of any country in the world. It has reported more than 75,000 infections for the fourth consecutive day. It has also had the highest single-day surge since Aug. 4.

The U.S. leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million. The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher – perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the U.S. having the highest number with 182,779, followed by Brazil with 120,262 and Mexico with 63,819. On the other side of the world, Latin America, the worst-hit region, was still struggling with its first wave, with COVID-19 deaths in Brazil crossing 120,000, second only to the U.S.

News.Az