Global coronavirus cases surpass 50 million

Global coronavirus cases crossed the 50-million mark on Sunday, according to a running tally by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Data showed a total of over 1.25 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19, while the number of recoveries hit nearly 32.9 million.

The worst-hit country, the US, has seen nearly 9.9 million infections and more than 237,000 fatalities, followed by India and Brazil.

India reported the second-highest case count with over 8.5 million, while Brazil had the most fatalities after the US with nearly 162,300

Overall, the virus has spread to 190 countries since it first emerged in China last December.

