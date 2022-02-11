Global cororonavirus cases top 402 million: WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 402 mln, and the number of deaths - 5.77 mln, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) report, News.Az reports.

According to published data, the organization reported 402,044,502 cases and 5,770,023 deaths. The number of cases increased per day by 2,332,592, deaths - by 12,005.

WHO statistics take into account only officially confirmed information about cases and deaths, provided by states. The mark of 350 mln cases was passed on January 25, 300 mln - on January 8, 250 mln - on November 9 last year, 200 mln - on August 5.

News.Az