Global COVID-19 cases drop 1.5 times in June

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases reported worldwide in July dropped 1.5 times as compared to June, to levels observed in October 2020, according to calculations, TASS reported.

Overall, 11.2 million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus were registered on the planet in June, compared to 18.4 million cases in May. The number of active cases currently stands at 11 million, which is among the lowest monthly figures in 2021.

However, COVID-19 mortality continues to grow, and is about to reach peak figures recorded this January, when the disease claimed over 400,000 lives all over the globe in just one month. June’s mortality is slightly below this peak, with some 382,000 deaths reported worldwide, a 10% increase since May.

News.Az