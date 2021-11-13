Global COVID-19 cases surpass 252 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of registered COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 252,526,185, News.Az reports citing Johns Hopkins University.

The COVID-19 death toll since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 5,880,999 people.

The three countries with the highest number of cases are invariably the United States, India, and Brazil. In the States, 46,991,337 COVID-19 cases were registered, 672,521 patients died; in India, respectively, 34,426,360 cases were registered and 463,245 died, and in Brazil - 21,939,196 cases were registered and 610,491 died.

News.Az