Global COVID-19 death toll up 8% in past week, WHO says

More than 3 million people contracted COVID-19 worldwide between October 25 and 31, over 50,000 people died, the World Health Organization said in its weekly bulletin on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The number of new cases grew by 3%, and fatalities increased by 8% as compared to the previous seven-day period.

"During the week 25 to 31 October 2021, a slight upward trend in new weekly cases was observed, with just over 3 million new cases reported," the global organization said in its Weekly Epidemiological Update. "New weekly deaths increased by 8% as compared with the previous week, with over 50 000 new fatalities."

Apart from the European Region, which reported a 6% increase in new weekly cases as compared to the previous week, other regions reported declines or stable trends: North and South America reported a 3% increase and Western Pacific - a 2% increase. At the same time, a serious decline was reported in Eastern Mediterranean (down 12%), Southeast Asia (down 9%) and Africa (down 9%).

The biggest growth in mortality figures was reported in Southeast Asia, where fatalities increased by 50%. Europe reported an increase of 12%, while Western Pacific - of 10%. All other regions reported a decline in COVID-related deaths.

In accordance with the bulletin’s figures, a total of 3,021,634 new COVID-19 cases and 50,477 COVID-related deaths were registered worldwide on October 25-31.

The biggest numbers of new cases were reported to the WHO by the United States (528,455), the United Kingdom (285,028), Russia (272,147), Turkey (182,027) and Ukraine (152,897).

The cumulative number of confirmed cases reported globally as of November 2 is 246,951,274, and the cumulative number of deaths is 5,004,855. In the past 24 hours, the global organization was informed about 347,703 cases and 5,981 deaths.

News.Az