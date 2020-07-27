Global death toll from coronavirus nears 650,00

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global death toll from coronavirus is nearing 650,000, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

Data showed the death toll stands at 648,966, while the number of cases stood at 16,264,048, and a total of 9,407,977 patients won their battle against COVID-19.

Brazil has the highest number of recoveries with more than 1.81 million, followed by the US with nearly 1.3 million.

While the US -- the only country to cross the 4 million threshold of infections with an excess of 4.23 million cases and nearly 147,000 deaths -- continues to be the worst-hit by the virus, the new epicenter Brazil has over 2.4 million cases and more than 87,004 fatalities.

Also, the US and Brazil is followed by the UK with 45,837 fatalities and Mexico with 43,680 deaths.

Additionally, a total of 35,107 people in Italy have lost the battle against the virus, followed closely by India with 32,771 fatalities.

China, ground zero for the disease, has registered more than 86,570 cases and over 80,459 recoveries, while its death toll stood at 4,652. The barely changing figures continue to raise questions in and outside China.

News.Az