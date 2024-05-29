Global executions hit an 8-year high: 1,153 executed in 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2023, at least 1,153 people were executed worldwide. This is a record for the last 8 years.

This is stated in the report of Amnesty International, News.Az reports.According to researchers, the number of executions in 2023 increased by 31% compared to the previous year - then 883 people were executed.Most executions were carried out in Iran (853 executions) and Saudi Arabia (172 executions). The number of death sentences also increased in Somalia (38 executions) and the United States (24 executions).The authors of the research emphasize that the total count did not include classified data. Amnesty believes that thousands of death sentences could be carried out in China, information about which was not published. Also, the organization could not name the exact data on executions in the DPRK and Vietnam.

News.Az