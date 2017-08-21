Global Forum of Young Leaders kicks off in Baku today

Yandex metrika counter

The Global Forum of Young Leaders to kick off in Baku today.

According to Oxu.Az, the forum, supported by the State Committee for Work with  Diaspora and organizational support of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will last until August 24.

The forum will bring together 50 young leaders and researchers, in particular representatives of such prestigious programs as "Shvartsman", "Rhodes", "Fulbright", "Marshal", "Truman", "Mitchell", "Gates", Harvard, Oxford, California universities, the University of Montpellier, the London School of Economics and Political Science, etc.

The Global Forum of Young Leaders is a new platform linking young leaders with former and current heads of states, as well as a site that studies many of the criteria for leadership.

