Global futurist Rohit Talwar makes presentation at SOFAZ

Rohit Talwar’s presentation ‒ organized within the framework of SOFAZ’s 20th anniversary ‒ covered the following topics: “What critical forces will shape the future?”, “How might the energy landscape change?”, “What innovations and emerging sectors offer the potential to diversify the economy and create new growth opportunities?”, “How do we accelerate our pursuit of new opportunities and build the platform for Azerbaijan's future?”.

Rohit Talwar is the CEO of the Fast Future consultancy, author and co-author of six books about the emerging future, and has addressed leadership audiences in over 70 countries on six continents. He advises investment funds, global corporations such as IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Pfizer, and Citibank, and the governments of many countries including Singapore, Finland, the UAE, the UK and the US.

