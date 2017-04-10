Global interest in Azerbaijani economy increases - Swiss president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard has congratulated the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 25th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan.

“The 21st of January 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of official relations between our two countries. On this occasion, I would like to convey my sincerest congratulations. I very much appreciated our exchange in the margins of the WEF in Davos at the beginning of this year,” said Leuthard in her congratulatory letter.

“I recognize the great efforts that Azerbaijan has undertaken towards democracy and economic prosperity during the last 25 years. Improvements in good governance, promotion of the private sector as well as economic diversification have increased global interest in Azerbaijan’s economy, including by numerous Swiss companies. Our multi-faceted partnership is also reflected in the framework of the Bretton Woods Institutions, where Azerbaijan plays an important and much appreciated role in our voting group,” noted the Swiss president.

“I would also like to commend your country’s important role in connecting people from East and West and congratulate you for hosting the upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku in May. I wish you every success in this endeavor,” she added.

“In the spirit of friendship, I wish you and Azeri people all the best for the future,” said Leuthard. “Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

