Global markets experience decrease in oil prices
- 22 Apr 2024 03:17
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195360
- Economics
The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, News.Az reports.
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) slid by $0.95, settling at $86.34, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $0.71, standing at $82.43.