Global markets experience decrease in oil prices

The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, News.Az reports.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) slid by $0.95, settling at $86.34, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $0.71, standing at $82.43.

