Yandex metrika counter

Global markets experience decrease in oil prices

  • Economics
  • Share
Global markets experience decrease in oil prices

The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, News.Az reports. 

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) slid by $0.95, settling at $86.34, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $0.71, standing at $82.43.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      