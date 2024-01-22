Global markets experience downturn in oil prices

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international markets have experienced a downturn in oil prices, News.Az reports.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.29, settling at $78.27, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $0.25, standing at $73.16.

