Global markets experience downturn in oil prices
- 22 Jan 2024 06:59
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
The international markets have experienced a downturn in oil prices, News.Az reports.
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.29, settling at $78.27, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $0.25, standing at $73.16.